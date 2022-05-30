Investors lose N168.8bn as massive sell-off hits Nigeria’s capital market

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N168.8 billion following the crash in equity capitalization by -0.57% on Monday.

After eight hours of trading on Monday, the market capitalization closed at N28.98 trillion, down from N29.15 trillion posted on Friday.

Also, the All- Share Index was down by 313.16 basis points to drop from 54,085.3 to 53,772.14 at the end of today’s trading session.

Investors splashed N194.34 billion on 27.56 million shares in 4,586 deals as massive sell-off hit the bourse on Monday.

This surpassed the N5.52 billion that exchanged hands for 208.08 million shares in 4,898 deals on Friday.

Trans Express led the gainers with N0.78kobo to move from N0.71kobo to N0.78kobo per share.

NPF Microfinance gained N0.16kobo to move from N1.64kobo to N1.80kobo per share.

UAC Nigeria’s share was up by N1 to end trading with N11.50kobo from N10.50kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank gained 8.97 percent in share value to close at N0.78kobo from N0 85kobo per share.

Livestock share appreciated by N0.10kobo to rise from N1.50kobo to N1.60kobo per share.

Presco led the worst performing equities after losing N18 to drop from N180 to N162 per share.

UPL’s share dropped by N0.25kobo to end trading at N2.60kobo from N2.85kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share price was down by 8.57 percent to end trading with N0.32kobo from N0.35kobo per share.

May & Baker depreciated from N4.34kobo to N4.01 per share after losing N0.33kobo during trading.

Wema Bank lost N0.25kobo to drop from N3.64kobo to N3.40kobo per share.

UBN led the day’s trading 27.33 billion shares valued at N191.35 billion.

Transcorp followed with 70.06 million shares valued at N85.10 million.

AccessCorp traded 21.24 million shares worth N212.35 million.

Jaiz Bank sold 16.26 million shares worth N13.62 million, while Sterling Bank traded 10.53 million valued at N15.87 million.

