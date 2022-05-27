Investors earn N503.5bn in 8 hours as Nigeria’s capital market extends bullish run

Investors at the Nigerian capital market pocketed N503.5bn on Friday following the rise in equity capitalization by 1.75 percent at the close of the day’s business.

After eight hours of trading, the value of investment at the capital market rose from N28.65 billion recorded on Thursday to N29.15 trillion today.

The All-Share Index rose by 933.98 basis points to close at 54,085.3, up from 53,151.32 posted the previous day.

Investors traded 208.08 million shares valued at N5.52 billion in 4,898 deals on Friday.

This fell short of the 266.18 million shares worth N5.11 billion which exchanged hands in 5,501 deals on Thursday.

Cutix led the gainers with N0.26kobo to move from N2.61kobo to N2.87kobo per share.

Airtel Africa gained N159 to move from N1608 to N1767 per share.

Wema Bank’s share price was up by N0.29kobo to end trading with N3.65kobo from N3.36kobo per share.

Ardova’s share increased by N1 to close trading with N15.10kobo from N14.10kobo per share.

FBN’s share appreciated by N0.75kobo to rise from N10.75kobo to N11.50kobo per share.

However, Nigerian Breweries led the top losers chart with after shedding N7.70kobo from its market price to drop from N77 to N69.30kobo per share.

UAC Nigeria’s share dropped by N1.15kobo to end trading at N10.50kobo from N11.65kobo per share.

UPL lost N0.30kobo to end trading with N2.85kobo from N3.15kobo per share.

Royal Exchange’s share price was down by N0.10kobo to drop from N1.08kobo to N0.98kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance lost 6.67 percent of its market price to drop from N0.60kobo to N0.56kobo per share.

Flour Mill led the day’s trading with 21.48 million shares valued at N746.77 million.

GTCO followed with 20.14 million shares valued at N464.52 million.

FBN Holdings traded 17.96 million shares worth N205.02 million.

Transcorp sold 13.97 million shares worth N18.09 million, while AccessCorp traded 12.45 million valued at N122.06 million.

