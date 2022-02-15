Investors record N1bn marginal gain as Nigeria’s stock market rebounds from trading losses

The Nigeria stock market rebounded from Monday’s trading losses and handed investors a N1billion marginal gain at the close of the day’s business.

This followed the rise in equity capitalization from N25.360 trillion to N25.361 trillion on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index was up by 1.54 basis points to rise from Monday’s 47,063.28 to 47,064.82 today.

Investors traded 274.20 million shares worth N3.81 billion in 5,331 deals on Tuesday.

However, this fell short of the 338.02 million shares valued at N5.67 billion traded by investors in 5,619 deals the previous day.

Learn Africa topped the gainers’ chart after netting N0.16kobo to rise from N1.65kobo to N1.81kobo per share.

Morison gained N0.19kobo to end trading with N2.18kobo from N1.99kobo per share.

RT Briscoe’s share was up by 9.52 percent to move from N0.42kobo to N0.46kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital share rose by 9.52 percent to move from N0.21kobo to N0.23kobo per share.

Nascon gained N1.25kobo to end trading with N14.50kobo from N13.25kobo per share.

Berger led the losers’ chart with after shedding N0.80kobo from its share to drop from N8.35kobo to N7.55kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share depreciated from N0.65kobo to N0.62kobo per share after losing 4.62 percent during trading.

Jaiz Bank’s share price dropped by 4.29 percent to end trading at N0.67kobo from N0.70kobo per share.

International Breweries lost N0.15kobo to end trading with N5.10kobo from N5.25kobo per share.

Ecobank completed the list after shedding N0.35kobo from its market price to drop from N12.50kobo to N12.15kobo per share.

Access Bank led the day’s trading with 55.39 million shares worth N576.53 million.

Guinness traded 16.71 million valued at N1.16 billion.

Japaul Gold followed with 14.01 million shares valued at N5.10 million.

Sterling Bank sold 13.25 million shares worth N22.55 million, while ETranzact traded 13.07 million valued at N26.15 million.

