The Nigerian All Share Index (ASI) dipped by -0.07 percent on Tuesday’s trading to close at 41,051.63 basis points.

Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +1.94 percent.

Although it is an improvement from Monday, trading that closed at -0.23 percent depreciation.

Investors after Tuesday trading lost N16.08bn in a trade volume of 525 million worth N5.33 billion as market capitalization close at N21.47 trillion.

In summary, a total of 43 stocks appreciated in value, led by Afromedia while 21 stocks depreciated at the end of today’s session.

The losers were led by Japauloil.

Transcorp, Japauloil and Zenithbank were the most active to boost market turnover. Buacement and Zenithbank topped the market value list.

NSLtech leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive increase in volume at the end of today’s session.

