Nigerian stock market starts the week in red, investors lose N39.54bn

The Nigerian bourse opened the week on a negative note as the benchmark- All Share Index (ASI) dropped by -0.23percent to close at 41,082.38 index points.

Investors lost N39.54billion to close market capitalization at N24.4 trillion as year-to-date returns currently stand at +2.02 percent.

Market activity measured by aggregate volume stood at N738.5 million at the end of trading valued at N4.1 trillion in 7,396.00 deals.

Market breadth closed positive as AIICO led 35 gainers as against 21 losers topped by JAPAULOIL at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.

Market turnover closes positive as volume moved up by +10.79% as against -17.64% downtick recorded in the previous session.

AFRINSURE leads the list of active stocks that recorded impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.

JAPAULOIL, UNIVINSURE and TRANSCORP were the most active while GUARANTY and ZENITHBANK topped market value list.

