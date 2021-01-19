Barca to appeal against Messi’s two-game ban after Super Cup red card

Spanish giants, Barcelona have expressed their intention to appeal against the two-game ban handed to star forward, Lionel Messi.

Messi was shown a red card in the 120th minute of their Super Cup final against eventual winners Athletic Bilbao, and has been punished for it.

The Argentine was sent off after he appeared to swing at Bilbao’s Asier Villalibre. It was his first-ever red card in his Barcelona career.

Barcelona say they will appeal against the suspension, which was handed out by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Barcelona made thier intention to appeal the ban known on their official website on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, Messi could have gotten up to 12 weeks suspension had the Committee described the incident as ‘aggression’, instead it was reported as ‘violence during play’.

The referee’s report described Messi’s actions as “striking an opponent with his arm with excessive force while the ball was in play but not within a playable distance”.

The two-game suspension means Messi is set to miss Thursday’s Copa del Rey last-32 tie at Cornella and Sunday’s La Liga match away to Elche.

