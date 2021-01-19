‘Nigerians paid less for kerosene in December 2020,’ says NBS

The Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday Nigerians paid less for kerosene in December last year.

The NBS, which disclosed this in a report, said the average price paid by Nigerians for a litre of kerosene decreased from N353.38 in November to N352.79 in December.

This, according to the bureau, represented a -0.17 percent increase in month-on-month and 10.05 percent increase year-on-year.

Read also: Average bus fare in Nigeria increased by 79% in one year – NBS

States with the highest average price of kerosene were Benue (N436.81), Ebonyi (N425.83) and Taraba (N423.33).

Delta (N307.69), Rivers (N302.04) and Bayelsa (N235.95) had the lowest prices per litre of the product.

Similarly, the average price by consumers per gallon of kerosene decreased by -3.52 percent month-on-month and by -3.06 percent year-on-year from N1, 218.50 in November to N1, 175.59 in December 2020.

States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Kebbi (N1, 534.21), Nasarawa (N1, 488.00), and Benue (N1, 450.00).

Adamawa (N822.00), Bayelsa (N773.75) and Sokoto (N733.33) had the lowest prices for a gallon of kerosene.

Join the conversation

Opinions