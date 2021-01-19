Average bus fare in Nigeria increased by 79% in one year – NBS

The Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday the average bus fare paid by Nigerian commuters within the city increased by 79 percent in one year.

NBS, which disclosed this in its Transport Fare Watch, said the average fare paid by Nigerians increased from N198.58 in December 2019 to N354.9 in December last year.

According to the report published in December, the average bus journey within the city was up 79 percent Year-on-Year; and 6 percent on Month-on-Month basis.

The average intercity bus journey also went up by 41 percent year-on-year and 5 percent in month-on-month basis

For Okada ride, the average price paid by Nigerians was up 125 percent on year-to-year and 60 percent on month-to-month.

Average airfare went up by 19 percent, year-on-year and 0.42 percent month-on-month.

“Residents of Zamfara, Bauchi and Cross River paid the highest bus fare while those in Abia, Anambra, and Borno paid the lowest within the city,” the report stated.

