‘Don’t be in hurry to form a party like APC,’ PDP counsels Okorocha

The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday urged the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, to jettison the formation of a new political movement and pitched his tent with the party.

Ologbondiyan, who made the call in a chat with journalists in Abuja, was reacting to the announcement on the formation of a new political movement by the ex-governor.

Okorocha, who is a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), told journalists on Monday that some politicians and other concerned citizens had decided to form a new party in a bid to save the country from power-grabbers.

He said: “The movement for a new Nigeria has begun and we must come together, I mean progressive Nigerians to make the country work.

“The APC was a hurried arrangement. It was hurriedly formed to take power when the then government was drifting. APC would have been better until people who were not members of the party; people who came for congratulatory message hijacked the party and became lords.”

In his response, the PDP spokesman said the party wants Okorocha no to make a similar mistake his current party made.

He said that should the ex-governor go ahead to register a party hurriedly as the APC supposedly did because of elections, “the party would fall into the same errors” he now complains about the ruling party.

Ologbondiyan urged Okorocha to instead join the PDP, which he described as a “very structured party with a record of performance.”

