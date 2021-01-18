Bandits attack leaves eight people dead in Zamfara community

The Zamfara State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the killing of eight people by suspected bandits who invaded Janbako Community of Maradun Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Sunday

The command made the confirmation in a statement by its spokesman, SP Mohammed Shehu, adding that the bandits launched an aggressive reprisal attack on the Janbako community following the invasion of a Fulani settlement that led to the gruesome killing of three of the Fulanis by the outlawed “Yansakai” group.

Shehu said: “On the receipt of the report, the Command quickly responded and deployed a Combine team of PMP/CTU led by the DPO Maradun and the Military who moved down to the village and engaged the bandits who quickly fled and escaped into the forest with possible casualties.

“At the end of the encounter, eight Villagers were unfortunately discovered to have been killed by the bandits during the attack.

Read also: Troops ambush, kill six Zamfara bandits, arrest village heads, other informants

“Corpse of the deceased and those injured were taken to the hospital in Talata Mafara for autopsy and medical treatment”.

According to Shehu, the attack on Janbako community was aggravated by the continued operation of members of the outlawed “Yansakai” group despite its proscription by the state government, adding that Yankasai group was still being a nuisance to the peaceful stability of Zamfara State.

In the same vein, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, while commiserating with the families of the deceased, assured that discreet investigation would be conducted with a view to arresting the perpetrators and charge them to court.

CP Yaro however warned members of the public to stop employing self help, warning that he would not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group of persons whose action or actions vitiates the relative peace currently being enjoyed in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions