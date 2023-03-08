IWD: Peter Obi harps on inclusion of women in politics

In the spirit of this year’s International Women’s Day, Labour Party presidential candidate in the just-concluded presidential election, Peter Obi, has reiterated the need for greater inclusion of women in the politics of the country.

Discussions abound on the significance of women participation in politics for greater development.

In the list of legislators-elect recently released by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the aftermath of February 25 National Assembly elections, only sixteen females emerged victorious, against the perennial calls for women inclusion in politics.

Tweeting in commemoration of the Day on Wednesday, Obi lamented the poor access of women to education and its implications for the country.

The former Anambra State governor, however, commended the role of women in various spheres of the country.

He wrote: “On this International Women’s Day Celebration, I restate my commitment to Gender Balance and Broad Inclusion of Women in Governance. International Women’s Day celebration provides us the opportunity to celebrate the social, economic and political contributions and achievements of women in society.

“I have always argued for adequate economic empowerment of women, in form of access to good education, proper health care delivery and poverty alleviation, which will enable them to contribute more to societal growth and development.

“Regrettably, girl-child school enrollment has remained poor in many parts of the country, with over 60 per cent of the out-of-school children in Nigeria being female.

“We must, therefore, ensure greater access to affordable and qualitative education for women in our society, so as to empower them to live more productive lives and play more meaningful roles in nation building.

“I sincerely appreciate all Nigerian women, and in a special way, all the women who have played different productive roles in the Obidient movement. I assure everyone that I would never relent in reclaiming the mandate given to me by the people.”

