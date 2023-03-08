Gov Sanwo-Olu begs Lagos residents to end online ethnic war

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday denounced the growing ethnic rift in his state as Nigeria gears up for the upcoming next round of elections.

Nigerians are speaking out on social media against ethnic attitudes that could cause the political landscape to collapse.

After the All Progressives Congress (APC), the state’s ruling party, failed to elect the party’s presidential flag-bearer in the February 25 presidential election, electoral discussions in Lagos State turned ethnic on social media.

Many Nigerians, including Governor Sanwo-Olu, expressed their dissatisfaction with the ethnic divisions that were injected into the 2023 elections.

Speaking on the issue on AriseTV ‘Morning Show’, the governor said, “It is condemnable. It is not acceptable. We are Nigerians, we are human beings. Nobody has that domineering thing.

“So the ethnic colouration is not something I would push for. But I understand that in local communities, there are local issues that people want to preserve.”

Sanwo-Olu also revealed he has personally reached out and provided for all the victims of the #EndSARS protest in the state.

The governor said he had no control because the state government does not have authority over the police and the military.

“Young people do not do roleplay and sit back to reflect on what happened. It was not a flash event. It built up for three weeks. I do not have control. I do not control the military or the police,” the governor said

“On the question of who ordered the [Lekki shooting], who ordered the police not to listen to me when I went to Magodo the other day? Who ordered the military out for our election last Saturday? It is not in my remit or space.

“All of the people — and I am saying this for the first time on national TV — that claimed that they were either injured or affected in one form or the other, I, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have reached out to them and supported, given them jobs and empowerment and things for them to start right.

“And that is why you do not see anybody come out during this campaign period to say ‘I was an #EndSars victim and I lost something,’ because I have taken it up and I feel that is something for me as a father and a leader to do for them, and clear this air around it.”

