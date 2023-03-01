Ohanaeze faction says it’ll hold Sanwo-Olu responsible for attacks on Igbos in Lagos

A faction of the Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has vowed to hold the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, responsible for attacks on Igbos during the Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

In the aftermath of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s emergence as the winner of 2023 presidential candidate, there were alleged attacks on Igbos resident in the commercial nerve of the country.

Peter Obi had in the election recorded a historic feat in Lagos by defeating Bola Ahmed Tinubu with a total of 582,454 votes.

Reacting to the purported attacks on Igbos in the state, a faction of Ohanaeze in a statement issued by its Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, warned that the organization would hold the Oba of Lagos and MC Oluomo responsible for the attacks on the Igbo community in the state.

Isiguzoro slammed the attack on Igbos on the ground that they had voted for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party(LP) in Lagos.

Read also:Sanwo-Olu approves 50% cut in BRT, LAGRIDE fares in Lagos

The statement reads: “We have observed the calculated attempt to pitch the Yorubas against the Igbos with the ethnic colouration that both tribes are fighting because Labour Party won Lagos State.

“We want to make it categorically clear that we have Yorubas who are supporting Obi like Obasanjo and Ayo Adebanjo.

“We are holding the Governor of Lagos State responsible for any calculated attack against innocent Igbo traders, we are holding MC Oloumo and the Oba of Lagos if anything happens to traders and the community in Lagos State.

“The Governor of Lagos State has failed in his duties to protect the lives and properties of the people of the state, and we hereby, call him to resign honourably for failing to perform his duties.

“The attack of Igbos in various parts of Lagos State is an act of cowardice and a sad reality that he has lost control of Lagos State

“They are preparing to unleash more terror on the Igbo community ahead of the March governorship election. We are telling Lagodisns that since the governor has failed in his statutory obligations to protect them should vote him out, except he apologizes and ensure the protection of lives and properties.

“Also, we are telling Igbos communities in Lagos that self-defence and determination is a universal law, they should never allow what happened in 1993 to happen in 2023 when Abiola lost the election and Igbos became the victim.

“Igbos must rise up and defend themselves, they should be peaceful, calm and never be involved in troublemaking, but if trouble comes to their doorstep, they should rise up and defend themselves.

“They should never instigate any crisis where they are; as Nigerians, they should rise up and bravely defend themselves wherever they are. The message is very clear; they should be law-abiding citizens but defend themselves.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now