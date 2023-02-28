2023: Peter Obi sweeps presidential polls in Delta

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that Peter Obi of the Labour Party has won the presidential election in Delta State.

Obi outperformed his nearest rivals with a score of 341,866 in the INEC-announced results early on Tuesday.

Ifeanyi Okowa, the current governor of Delta State, is the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which finished second. The All Progressives Congress (APC) finished third.

The APC received 90,183 votes to finish third in the state, placing it behind the PDP in second place with 161,600 votes. With 3,122 votes, the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate finished in a distant fourth place.

READ ALSO: #ElectionResults: Peter Obi floors Tinubu in Lagos stronghold

According the INEC, out of 667,149 accredited voters, 654,650 votes were recorded. They said that 615,341 votes were recorded as valid while 39,309 votes were rejected.

SEE FINAL RESULT OF COLLATION PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION FROM 25 LGAS OF DELTA STATE:

APC – 90,183

LP – 341,866

NNPP – 3,122

PDP – 161,600

NUMBER OF ACCREDITED VOTERS =667,149

TOTAL VALID VOTES = 615,341

TOTAL REJECTED VOTES = 39,309

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now