2023: Peter Obi sweeps presidential polls in Delta
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that Peter Obi of the Labour Party has won the presidential election in Delta State.
Obi outperformed his nearest rivals with a score of 341,866 in the INEC-announced results early on Tuesday.
Ifeanyi Okowa, the current governor of Delta State, is the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which finished second. The All Progressives Congress (APC) finished third.
The APC received 90,183 votes to finish third in the state, placing it behind the PDP in second place with 161,600 votes. With 3,122 votes, the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate finished in a distant fourth place.
According the INEC, out of 667,149 accredited voters, 654,650 votes were recorded. They said that 615,341 votes were recorded as valid while 39,309 votes were rejected.
SEE FINAL RESULT OF COLLATION PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION FROM 25 LGAS OF DELTA STATE:
APC – 90,183
LP – 341,866
NNPP – 3,122
PDP – 161,600
NUMBER OF ACCREDITED VOTERS =667,149
TOTAL VALID VOTES = 615,341
TOTAL REJECTED VOTES = 39,309
