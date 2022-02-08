Connect with us

News

JAMB announces new date for UTME registration

Published

24 seconds ago

on

JUST IN: JAMB, stakeholders settle for 160 as cut-off mark for admission

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new date for the commencement of registration for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry in the country.

JAMB had earlier announced that the 2022 UTME registration would commence on February 12.

The Board’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the registration would now start on February 19 and end on March 26.

He said the one week postponement was to enable JAMB to fine-tune the procedures for candidates’ registration.

READ ALSO: JAMB warns of fraudulent persons selling UTME forms

The statement read: “The process, which will be concluded within the one-week extension period, is also aimed at accommodating feedback from candidates and other stakeholders alike. The Board wishes the general public to note its readiness to provide world-class services to Nigerians.

“Further to the above, the new and improved procedures for the 2022 UTME Registration would be made available on the Board’s website, its weekly bulletin as well as other media outlets on Monday, 14th February, 2022.”

By Ijeoma Ilekanachi

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

six + 10 =

Investigations

Investigations2 weeks ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...