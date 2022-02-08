News
JAMB announces new date for UTME registration
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new date for the commencement of registration for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry in the country.
JAMB had earlier announced that the 2022 UTME registration would commence on February 12.
The Board’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the registration would now start on February 19 and end on March 26.
He said the one week postponement was to enable JAMB to fine-tune the procedures for candidates’ registration.
READ ALSO: JAMB warns of fraudulent persons selling UTME forms
The statement read: “The process, which will be concluded within the one-week extension period, is also aimed at accommodating feedback from candidates and other stakeholders alike. The Board wishes the general public to note its readiness to provide world-class services to Nigerians.
“Further to the above, the new and improved procedures for the 2022 UTME Registration would be made available on the Board’s website, its weekly bulletin as well as other media outlets on Monday, 14th February, 2022.”
By Ijeoma Ilekanachi
