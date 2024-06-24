JAMB, VCs to decide cut-off marks for varsities, others July 18

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and vice-chancellors of universities, rectors of polytechnics, and provosts of Colleges of Education will meet on July 18, 2024, to determine the cut-off marks for admission into tertiary institutions.

The meeting, to be chaired by the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, aims to set the minimum benchmarks for admission.

According to a notice obtained in Abuja, the JAMB Registrar will present reports on the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and ongoing Direct Entry applications, analyzing key performance indicators that may shape government policy directions on admission.

The meeting will also appraise stakeholders of salient issues from previous admission exercises and determine the minimum admissible score for the current year based on UTME performance.

The meeting is also expected to establish admission requirements and kick-start the admission process for the current year, building on previous agreements among stakeholders on minimum admission requirements for universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

The notice reads: “During the exercise, the registrar will present reports on the just-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and the ongoing Direct Entry applications while also analysing key performance indicators that could shape the policy directions of the government in the area of admission.

“Also, the meeting would appraise stakeholders of the salient issues that cropped up in the course of the previous years’ admission exercise.

“In addition, the policy meeting would also look at the performance of candidates in the current year’s UTME in order to determine the year’s minimum admissible score.”

