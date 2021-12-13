JET Systems gets recognition, wins at NAJA Awards

Soon after breaking into the Electric Vehicles (EVs) space, Jet Systems Limited, assemblers of Jet brand of vehicles in Nigeria, on December 1, joined the ivy league of vehicle manufacturers impacting the African environment, when it received from the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) an award for Electric Vehicle (EV) promoter of the year.

The presentation was made at the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) Award held at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The organizers of the event said that the award was bestowed on Jet Systems Limited for its efforts at building very functional and durable electric vehicles, not just in response to government’s policy but as a strategic investment towards building international capacity to contain global warming through less dependence on fossil fuel.

Receiving the award, Sanjay Rupani, JET Motor company’s Director of Sales and Marketing told auto and tech enthusiasts at the event that the JET EVs were products of many years of quiet but intensive research.

He added that the firm’s other product, the JET Mover, a luxury, durable, yet affordable minibus built specifically for African roads, has also received very positive reviews by industry watchers and users.

According to Mr Rupani, “The JET Mover EV is a combination of the best in design and technology practices from Europe and Asia, tropicalised for Africa. The shock absorbers are stronger than average, ground clearance is higher and tyre sizes are bigger. Generally, our testing has led us to see what is best for the Nigerian and African market and that is what we have built with JET Mover Evs”.

Also speaking on the sideline of one of its product presentations, Oluwemimo Joseph, the company’s Strategy & Projects Head and Chief Financial Officer said: “For now, we are not as focused on profitability as we are on becoming the first truly Nigerian brand delivering on quality and affordability. The JET Mover currently offers more value for money than the closet competition.

“Our current EV prototypes can be driven for over 300 kilometres on a single charge.”

Jet Systems Limited had, earlier in the year, struck a partnership with GIG Logistics (GIGL) to supply over 50 JET electric vehicles in 2 years, with GIGL pickup centers in Lagos and Benin serving as charging points.

JET Systems also recently closed a private round of financing from the Canada-based Africa Development Capital, Greatman Legend.

