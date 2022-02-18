Ooni adds Jet Mover to royal fleet, seeks support for indigenous entrepreneurs

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Wednesday enriched his expansive fleet of royal vehicles with the Jet Mover, a 14-seater bus assembled in Nigeria by Jet Motors Company.

Top officials of the auto assembly company were in Ile-Ife, Osun State, to handover the vehicle at the palace of Ooni. The team was led by Mr Wemimo Osanipin, Chief Executive Officer and Mr Rupani Sanjay, Marketing Director.

The first class monarch, decked in his familiar flowing white regalia and complimentary beads, personally received the new addition to his royal fleet, and expressed joy at the rising capacity of Nigerians to grow the local economy, especially in the mobility sector.

Speaking at the event, Ooni said he had closely followed the progress of Jet Motors Company, and that his decision to purchase a unit of the Jet Mover had been influenced by the positive testimonials trailing the brand.

“I am very impressed by what I have heard of the Jet Mover, especially its unique safety features, comfort and durability. I commend the brilliance and ingenuity of the team at Jet Motors.

“It is investments of this nature that can truly position Nigeria for greatness. I wish to call on government at all levels to create the right incentives for indigenous entrepreneurs to excel and grow the economy for the benefit of all Nigerians,” Ooni said.

Speaking to a forthcoming event at the palace which he didn’t disclose, Ooni added, “I have a ceremony coming up, so I will be needing a customized Jet Mover soon.”

Ooni prayed for the growth and prosperity of Jet Motors Company saying, “Anything you lay your hands on shall prosper. You shall increase in numbers and strength.”

Osanipin, in his response, thanked Ooni for patronizing Jet Motors Company, noting that the organization was totally committed to its passion for excellence, and with focus set on giving Africa the ultimate driving experience.

“We appreciate your patronage. Our company is committed to excellence. Be rest assured, your majesty, that our range of vehicles will meet whatever your demands will be in the future, including electric vehicles,” Osanipin said.

JET Motor Company, prides itself as an innovative technology-focused automobile assembly and design company with a global orientation and unifying goal of leading Africa into the future of mobility.

In 2020, the company secured huge funding support from Canada-based Africa Development Capital(ADC), Greatman Legend, and a number of other Asian investors which, according to its management, was invested in research and development of the JET EV project.

JET Motor Company is in partnership with Africa’s leading logistics company, GIG Logistics, a technology company enabling the movement of physical and digital value, to operate electric vehicles in the e-commerce sector.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka…

