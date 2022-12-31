2023: Ooni tasks INEC on credible elections, warns on violence

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Saturday appealed to politicians to run peaceful campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Ooni, who made the call in a New Year message signed by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare, in Osogbo, Osun State, also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure credible conduct of the elections.

The statement read: “As we enter a New Year, we give glory, honour, and adoration to Olodumare who has kept us to see the end of the year 2022 despite all economic and security challenges that we are facing as a nation.

“2023, a year to open another chapter in the history of our great country Nigeria, as to enthroning our leaders that will rule us for another four years has come. While we enter another electioneering moment, we beseech the Independent National Electoral Commission, to conduct a free, credible, and fair election.

“Our politicians should endeavor to run a peaceful campaigning atmosphere that is devoid of shedding of blood as no ambition of any politician is worth the life of any Nigerian.

“Therefore, let the will of the people prevail by allowing them to exercise their franchise on the election day and ensuring their votes count as they make decisions on who controls their resources for the next four years.”

