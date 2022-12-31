Ortom charges Nigerians to elect credible leaders in 2023

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Saturday challenged Nigerians to elect credible leaders for the country in 2023.

Ortom, who made the call in his New Year message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, warned that Nigeria cannot afford to be left in the hands of terrorists next year.

He urged Nigerians to work closely with security agencies in the efforts to rid the country of its security challenges.

The statement read: “Never again should Nigeria be left in the hands of terrorists in 2023 and beyond for the benefit of generations yet unborn if we consciously participate in the electoral process to elect credible leaders into various offices in 2023.

“It has become imperative that citizens refrain from mundane issues of religious or ethnic biases and the Federal Government needs to strive to address issues of insecurity threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria objectively in a manner that gives everyone hope and comfort.

“The state government has strengthened the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards and Livestock Guards with more vehicles and motorcycles to complement the services of the conventional security agencies in the state to contain the activities of terrorists and criminals in the state.

“Security agencies cannot do it alone except citizens compliment their untiring efforts.”

