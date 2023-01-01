Edo PDP, APC trade words over fire outbreaks in state

The litany of fire outbreaks in Edo State in the last few months has led to a confrontation between the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Markets such Uwelu Market, Ekiosa Market, Santana Market, Oliha Market and an extension of the Lagos Street Market directly opposite the Oba Market, had witnessed serial fire outbreaks leading to the destruction of lives and properties.

Ekpoma main market in the state was recently razed by fire few days ago, an unfortunate incident that destroyed goods worth millions of naira.

Reacting to the incident, the APC spokesman in the state, John Mayaki, accused the PDP-led government of being responsible for the outbreaks through its negligence.

Mayaki called on market women, artisans and others to reject the Obaseki-led government with their votes next year.

“Every December, innocent women and traders in Edo State are made to suffer the terrible tragedy of seeing their life investments, and possibly sole means of economic survival, destroyed by fire outbreaks enabled by the negligence and irresponsibility of the state government”, Mayaki said.

“What is most troubling is that these incidents have followed the same pattern within the life of the hapless Obaseki-administration, with no serious or proactive response from the government despite the heavy toll on the well-being of ordinary citizens, including market women who form the lifeblood of Edo State’s commerce.

“It appears this administration, in keeping with the PDP’s approach of milking people and state without any tangible investment in public services and infrastructure, is only interested in raising and withdrawing taxes, without doing anything to help the people”, he added.

READ ALSO:Edo PDP raises the alarm over alleged bribe of judicial officials to change Appeal Court’s judgment

In response, Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, in a press conference, slammed the opposition party and urged security agencies to question APC in the state.

Nehikhare accused PDP of using the fire incident to play diversionary politics ahead of the polls next year.

He said: “Recall that prior to the 2020 gubernatorial election, Eki Osa, Santana and Oba Markets were set on fire. The Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed our strong suspicion that they are responsible or at least complicit in the Lagos Street fire of yesterday and similar fire incidents that have happened in eve or during electioneering campaigns season in the past, in our state.

“The coincidence of the timing of these unwarranted fires is cause for concern. The Edo State government strongly believes that the APC must be involved.

“Recall that prior to the 2020 gubernatorial election, Eki Osa, Santana and Oba Markets were set on fire as confirmed by the spokesman of the APC, John Mayaki.

“In fact traders in Ekiosa Market told journalists then that the fire was the handiwork of mischief makers, at a time the APC was aggressively looking for ways to blackmail Governor Godwin Obaseki and dent his high popularity ratings weeks before the election.

“It would interest you to know that since after the last gubernatorial election in Edo State, there hasn’t been any market fires. Now that elections are coming again, the APC has resorted to one of its devilish and inhuman tactics and has started with the Lagos Street fire incident.

“Burning down markets is not a way to resurrect a dead political party that has manufactured unprecedented levels of poverty for Nigerians.

“We want to warn them and their collaborators to desist from this life of crime. Arson is a crime punishable by jail time. Both sponsors and perpetrators are equally liable.”

