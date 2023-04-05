Enshrine roles for traditional rulers in Nigeria’s constitution, Ooni tasks NASS

Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, has urged the National Assembly to give traditional rulers constitutional duties in order to address the nation’s security issues.

It was during the 2023 Exercise Haski Hiyu Lecture, which was sponsored by the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji in Kaduna, that Oba Ogunwusi made the call.

Senior military officers from various units and formations across the nation attended the annual lecture, according to a statement from Ooni’s spokesman, Moses Olafare, and Oba Ogunwusi was a guest speaker at the event.

“Combating Internal Security Challenges Through Effective Utilisation Of Traditional Institution” was the lecture’s focus.

According to Oba Ogunwusi, giving explicit constitutional roles would enable traditional leaders to successfully address new and ongoing security issues plaguing the nation.

He contends that because they are closest to the people, traditional leaders should have the constitutional authority to collaborate with the government on security issues.

“We were more relevant during pre-independence struggle and post-independence constitutional democracy up till the end of the first Republic in 1966,” he said.

“When the colonial people came, they practiced indirect rule in some parts of this country and they could only rule over the citizens through their traditional rulers.

“In fact, the First Governor of African origin was the Ooni Adesoji Aderemi, who simultaneously reigned as the King of Ile-Ife, and at same time governed the old Western Region alongside Late Obafemi Awolowo as the Premier.

“To you the Nigerian gatekeepers, how do you want to do your jobs successfully without traditional instructions? Impossible!”

The royal father, who is also Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), went on to say: “Whenever there is a breakdown of law and order in town, people rush to the palace.”

He then said that the traditional institution had a vital role to play in the fight against insurgency, banditry and other related crimes in the society due to their closeness to the people.

It was on the backdrop of this that he stressed the need to enshrine roles for traditional rulers in the constitution.

The Ooni had on his arrival in the state on Sunday visited the Emir of Zauzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, CFR, as a mark of territorial honour.

He was also joined by Yoruba indigenes residing in Zaria who had trooped out to welcome the number one king in Yorubaland.

