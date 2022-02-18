News
Ahead of planned protest, Nigeria Ambassador to Germany flags off issuance of passports
Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar on Thursday, flagged off the issuance and re-issuance of Nigerian passports in the German city of Cologne.
According to a statement from the Nigerian Embassy in Germany, the initiative came on the heels of difficulties faced by Nigerians resident in Germany.
According to the statement made available to journalists, the event will be done periodically to reduce the number of Nigerians resident in Germany seeking new passports or re-issuances.
The passport intervention had 150 children in attendance with a number of adults who trooped to the Embassy to take advantage of the scheme.
Read also: Wike accuses Amaechi of secretly abandoning Rivers’ aircraft in Germany
The statement noted that, ‘the intervention which is the first of its kind was a medium to save applicants the inconvenience of travelling to Berlin and Frankfurt to renew their passports”, adding, that there are plans by the Nigerian Embassy in Germany to also take the initiative to other German cities’.
The Ambassador added that, “No Nigerian citizen in Germany in need of a passport should be without one” .
The move by the embassy came on the heels of a planned protest by groups, and other individuals who had concluded plans to stage a protest over the inability of the Nigerian government represented by its embassy in that country to ease the stress Nigerians had to go through to get passports.
Ambassador Tuggar who is in his second term as envoy was first appointed in August 2017, by President Muhammadu Buhari.
By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi…
