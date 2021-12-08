Ooni campaigns for national unity amidst secessionist agitations

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has reiterated the importance of national unity while urging the Yorubas to reject any in-fighting and division amongst them.

Oba Ogunwusi made this call on Tuesday at an event marking his sixth coronation anniversary held in his palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

He said, “Our unity is non-negotiable and this is the best time that such irreplaceable virtue is needed the most. We must speak with one voice at all times as we prevent politics, religion or other biases from setting us apart.

“In whatever we do, we must be conscious of the fact that we are being watched by others and we cannot afford to let the world down, especially those looking up to us for leadership.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the polity has been heated due to various secessionist agitations with the Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Igboho, captured in the Republic of Benin while trying to escape the country.

In the South-East region, the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) had also been agitating for a Biafra Republic separate from the Nigerian state. This has led to its leader, Nnamdi Kanu being attested and is currently facing treason charges in court.

