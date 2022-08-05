News
Jonathan leads election observation mission to Kenya
Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday left Abuja for Nairobi, Kenya, where he will observe the country’s general elections slated for August 9.
Jonathan, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Ikechukwu Eze, will serve as the Head of the Electoral Observation Mission of the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA).
EISA has deployed a full-fledged short-term team of 21 observers drawn from civil society organisations to the East African nation.
It also comprises Election Management Bodies and representatives of the academia from Africa.
READ ALSO: Why Jonathan is not qualified to vie for presidency in 2023 – Falana
The statement read: “The observers will be deployed in all the regions and specifically in ten counties, across Kenya.
“They will observe the final stages of the political parties’ campaigns, Election Day procedures and results aggregation processes.
“The Mission’s assessment of the electoral process will be guided by the principles and obligations set out in the 2007 African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance.
“It will also be guided by the 2002 OAU/AU Declaration of the Principles Governing Democratic Elections in Africa, among others.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...