Jonathan leads election observation mission to Kenya

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday left Abuja for Nairobi, Kenya, where he will observe the country’s general elections slated for August 9.

Jonathan, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Ikechukwu Eze, will serve as the Head of the Electoral Observation Mission of the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA).

EISA has deployed a full-fledged short-term team of 21 observers drawn from civil society organisations to the East African nation.

It also comprises Election Management Bodies and representatives of the academia from Africa.



The statement read: “The observers will be deployed in all the regions and specifically in ten counties, across Kenya.

“They will observe the final stages of the political parties’ campaigns, Election Day procedures and results aggregation processes.

“The Mission’s assessment of the electoral process will be guided by the principles and obligations set out in the 2007 African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance.

“It will also be guided by the 2002 OAU/AU Declaration of the Principles Governing Democratic Elections in Africa, among others.”

