Sanwo-Olu allays fears of imminent terror attack in Lagos

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday urged the people of the state to disregard reports on planned terror attack in the state.

The National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) had last month alerted Nigerians of a plan by terrorists to attack Lagos, Kaduna, Abuja and three other states in the Northern part of the country.

The governor, who addressed journalists after a meeting with heads of security agencies at the State House in Marina, assured the people of Lagos that adequate measures had been put in place to protect lives and property in the state.

He asked the residents to disregard the report and continue their regular activities.

Sanwo-Olu said: “In the last couple of days or weeks, there have been a lot of social media news and information about the threat of impending attacks on Lagos. I have had on a daily basis security communication with my security operatives.

“I want to assure our citizens that we are on top of the matter. We felt there is a need to have this important extended security meeting.

“At the meeting, we received a comprehensive report on what the current security situations in the state are.

“We have come up with strategies and interventions but I want to assure our people that our security men are alive to their responsibility to ensure the security in the state is not compromised.

“Our advice to our citizens is to be law abiding and go about their lawful duties and to say something if they see something.

“Security is the duty of all. They should utilise all the security communication that is available.

“We want to assure you we are not unaware of all the concerns that have gone round. The security operatives have given all the assurances to continue to make Lagos safe for all.”

