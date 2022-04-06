JUST IN: Court shifts date for judgement in Gov Ayade’s defection case.

A Federal High Court, Abuja has shifted the date to deliver judgment on suit challenging the defection of Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State till April 7.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, postponed judgment delivery on the defection suit instituted by the Cross River State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), against Governor Ben Ayade, till April 7.

Presiding judge, Justice Taiwo Oladipupo Taiwo, halted delivery of the judgment to enable him consider the implications of a Court of Appeal fresh judgment on the defection and other related matters.

The Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, last Friday, held that defection of Ayade from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) did not constitute any known offence but constitutional rights of freedom of association as enshrined under Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution.

In a counter suit, counsel to the governor, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, had drawn the attention of the court to the Court of Appeal judgment and prayed the court to bow and respect the decision of the higher Court of Appeal, which prompted Justice Taiwo to shift the judgement delivery.

Ayade and his deputy, Ivara Esu, had in May 2021, defected from the PDP to the APC, prompting the PDP to ask the court to declare their seats vacant.

