JUST IN: Gunmen attack Kogi INEC REC

The Independent national Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), for Kogi State, was on Friday morning, attacked by gunmen at his residence in Lokoja, the state capital.

A statement from the electoral body on X which confirmed the attack, said though no life was lost as security operatives attached to the residence of the REC, engaged the attackers in a fierce gun battle for over 30 minutes until reinforcement arrived.

“In the early hours of today, Friday 1st December, 2023, around 3.30am, gunmen attacked the residence of our Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lokoja, Kogi State,” the statement said.

READ ALSO:Mob attacks INEC office in Kogi

“The armed men engaged the security personnel in a gun battle for over 30 minutes until reinforcement arrived.

“While no lives were lost, property was destroyed in the ensuing gun battle. A team of combined security personnel have been deployed to protect the residence. This incident occurred a day after a mob besieged our state office.

“We call for a thorough investigation and enhanced security protection for our personnel and assets in Kogi State,” it added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now