News
JUST IN: Gunmen attack Kogi INEC REC
The Independent national Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), for Kogi State, was on Friday morning, attacked by gunmen at his residence in Lokoja, the state capital.
A statement from the electoral body on X which confirmed the attack, said though no life was lost as security operatives attached to the residence of the REC, engaged the attackers in a fierce gun battle for over 30 minutes until reinforcement arrived.
“In the early hours of today, Friday 1st December, 2023, around 3.30am, gunmen attacked the residence of our Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lokoja, Kogi State,” the statement said.
READ ALSO:Mob attacks INEC office in Kogi
“The armed men engaged the security personnel in a gun battle for over 30 minutes until reinforcement arrived.
“While no lives were lost, property was destroyed in the ensuing gun battle. A team of combined security personnel have been deployed to protect the residence. This incident occurred a day after a mob besieged our state office.
“We call for a thorough investigation and enhanced security protection for our personnel and assets in Kogi State,” it added.
