JUST IN: Panic in Ikeja over massive gas leakage, area condoned off

There is currently apprehension in the Ikeja area of Lagos State over a massive gas leakage in the area.

The leakage is said to have come from a gas pipeline, leading to heavy traffic all over Ikeja and adjourning areas.

Affording to an eyewitness, the area has been cordoned off with the fire service on ground.

The affected areas are Computer Village, Oba Akran and Anifowoshe areas.

The state Acting Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed this after an on the spot assessment, said the area has been cordoned off while advising residents on the need to stay safe and avoid the affected areas.

“I want to assure everyone that all necessary agencies are on ground to ensure safety at the site.

We want to implore people to stay away from the scene, ” Farinloye said.

More details in subsequent reports…

