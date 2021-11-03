Unknown gunmen reportedly invade Abuja secondary school, abduct vice principal

Unknown gunmen have reportedly abducted the Vice Principal of Junior Secondary School (JSS), Yebu in Kwali Area Council of Abuja.

This was confirmed by Daily Trust on Wednesday, according to a teacher who spoke under anonymity.

A teacher who spoke under condition of anonymity told Daily Trust on Thursday, that the Vice Principal, Mohammed Nuhu, was abducted after the kidnappers invaded the staff quarters brandishing sophisticated weaponry, according to the source.

The source further explained that some of the kidnappers surrounded the quarters, while other members of the gang scaled the fence into the compound from where they broke into his apartment and whisked him away.

READ ALSO: Unknown gunmen attack Ebonyi Police formation, free detainees

“In fact, even some teachers that are staying inside the quarters could not be able to come out because of the sporadic gunshots,” he said.

The incident reportedly happened on Saturday night.

Comrade Stephen Knabayi, the Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) wing of the Nigeria Union Teachers (NUT), also confirmed the abduction.

According to Knabayi, the incident came in the wake of an earlier abduction of the Chief Imam of Yabgoji Central Mosque, Abubakar Abdullahi Gbedako, who is also the vice-principal of Junior Secondary School, Kwaita.

The NUT scribe said the union had written several mails to the FCT Administration and some area council chairmen to complain over incessant abduction of its members.

Meanwhile, the FCT Police Command is yet to issue an official statement over this latest event with the spokesperson, DSP Adeh Josephine revealing ongoing investigations.

