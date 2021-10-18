Unknown gunmen attack Ebonyi Police formation, free detainees

Tragedy struck at the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State as suspected gunmen attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters freeing some detainees in the process.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the attack happened on Monday morning leaving the town in chaos as residents scampered for safety.

Loveth Odeh, the spokesperson of the Ebonyi Police Command, also confirned the attack, while revealing that officials had been dispatched to quell the unease.

Odeh, however, did not give details of the attack with various reports revealing that operational vehicles were set ablaze while some officers sustained gunshot wounds.

More details to come…

