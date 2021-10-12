Gunmen kill police inspector in Bayelsa

Gunmen on Monday night killed a police inspector at a checkpoint in Kolo, Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa State.

The six-man gang attacked the checkpoint near the divisional police headquarters in the area, shot the police officer, and carted away his service pistol.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in the area where he was confirmed dead by doctors on duty.

READ ALSO: Unknown gunmen kidnap mother of Bayelsa SSG

The spokesman of the state police command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident.

He said the command has launched an investigation into the attack.

Join the conversation

Opinions