Three men arraigned for allegedly stealing AirPods, iPhones, others worth over N11m

Three men, Oluwafemi Adeniji, 22; Olatunji Adeoshun, 27; and Peter Oladipupo, 24, were on Wednesday arraigned at the Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, for allegedly stealing 10 AirPods, 10 Bluetooth speakers and 15 iPhone 12 ProMax.

The police charged the three men with conspiracy, theft and falsification. However, they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the prosecution counsel, ASP Victor Eruada, the defendants and other persons at large committed the offence on September 11, 2021, at about 1:50 pm at the Computer Village, Ikeja.

Eruada told the court that the defendants stole 10 AirPods worth N1 million, 10 Bluetooth speakers worth N1 million, 15 iPhone 12 ProMax worth N9.750 million.

Also, he said that the defendants stole a Macbook Pro laptop valued at N750,000, two iWatches belonging to Juddest Nigeria Limited.

The prosecution said that the three defendants also falsified sales invoices containing false information of the items, noting that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 411, 287 and 363 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 278 of the criminal law prescribed three years’ imprisonment for stealing, while section 411 prescribes two years for conspiracy.

However, Magistrate T. O. Tanimola admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N300,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

The magistrate adjourned the case until October 29 for mention.

