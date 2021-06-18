Three corpses recovered after Lagos LPG tanker explosion —NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has disclosed that about three bodies were recovered from the scene of Thursday night’s tanker explosion on Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The Acting Zonal Coordinator, South-West Zonal Office, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development to newsmen on Friday.

Ripples Nigeria reported that a Liquefied Petroleum Gas tanker had exploded while in motion at 10.32 p.m. on Thursday.

Farinloye said the resulting fire affected the Ogun State Property Investment Company Plaza beside Sheraton Hotel, which housed different commercial outfits including a Chinese Restaurant.

He said, “We have so far recovered three bodies from the incident. The bodies were recovered from the generator house of OPIC Plaza and the restaurant.

“The initial search and rescue activities revealed that 13 persons sustained various degrees of burns. Out of this, nine are males while four are females.”

He said the victims were given first aid at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, while four of them with severe injuries were later transferred to the Trauma and Burns Centre at Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos.

“Preliminary assessment on vehicles damaged indicated that about 25 were destroyed as of now. Comprehensive post-disaster assessment on the extent of general damages would be done later today,” Farinloye added.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 13 persons sustained various degrees of injuries, while about 25 cars were destroyed in the incident.

