 Ogun govt bemoans 'tragic' tanker explosion that engulfed OPIC Lagos building | Ripples Nigeria
2 hours ago

The government of Ogun State has reacted to the tanker explosion which engulfed the Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC) plaza in Ikeja, Lagos State, describing the incident as ‘tragic’.

The OPIC building is owned and managed by the Government of Ogun State.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that three people were killed while 13 others sustained injuries on Thursday night, in the wake of the explosion which occurred around the Sheraton Hotel area, located on the Mobolaji Bank Anthony way in Ikeja.

Speaking on behalf of the Ogun State Government, the Managing Director of OPIC, Abiodun Fari-Arole in a statement on Friday, expressed sadness over the development.

READ ALSO: Ogun Assembly to probe OPIC activities, orders ex-MD to provide records of finances, investments

Fari-Arole said, “The Ogun Govt commiserates with the families of those affected” while adding that preliminary reports show there are casualties and serious injuries from the explosion.

He however commended Fire Service and other security agencies who worked tirelessly to bring the situation under control.

“We also appreciate the efforts of security officials who did not allow hoodlums to take advantage of the incident,” he noted.

By Mayowa Oladeji

Click to comment

