Metro
Police confirms 13 dead, 28 shops destroyed in Plateau tanker explosion
The Plateau State police command said on Friday 13 persons were killed and 28 shops destroyed in the fuel tanker explosion along the Bauchi Road in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.
The command’s spokesman, Alfred Alabo, disclosed this in a statement in Jos.
He said the tanker crashed due to break failure and destroyed eight other vehicles, six tricycles, and two motorcycles.
READ ALSO: 10 burnt to death in Plateau fuel tanker crash
The spokesman said: “The 10 persons who sustained various degrees of injuries during the incident are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals.
”Bodies of the deceased have also been buried according to Islamic rights.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...