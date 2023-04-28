Police confirms 13 dead, 28 shops destroyed in Plateau tanker explosion

The Plateau State police command said on Friday 13 persons were killed and 28 shops destroyed in the fuel tanker explosion along the Bauchi Road in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Alfred Alabo, disclosed this in a statement in Jos.

He said the tanker crashed due to break failure and destroyed eight other vehicles, six tricycles, and two motorcycles.

The spokesman said: “The 10 persons who sustained various degrees of injuries during the incident are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals.

”Bodies of the deceased have also been buried according to Islamic rights.”

