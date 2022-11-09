Connect with us

International

Kenya Airways pilots suspend strike after 4 days

Published

26 seconds ago

on

The Kenya Airways pilots have suspended their four-day-old strike.

The pilots who are under the aegis of the Kenya Airlines Pilots Association (KAPLA) embarked on strike last Saturday to press home their demands for improved conditions of service.

They declared the strike after the airline’s management failed to address the union’s demands at the end of the ultimatum.

But the strike was suspended on Wednesday following a ruling by the Employment and Labour Relations Court which ordered the pilots to resume work.

Kenya Airways threatens to sack striking pilots

The KALPA Chairman, Capt. Timothy Njoroge, and Secretary-General, Murithi Nyagah, announced the suspension of the strike in a statement in Nairobi.

“Members are also urged to report to the Executive Council any incident of victimisation or disciplinary action that may be taken contrary to the court’s orders,” the statement read.

Opinions

