Labour Party governorship candidate in Kano joins APC

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Kano State, Bashir Bashir, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Bashir’s switch to APC came a few days after the LP governorship candidate in the neighbouring Jigawa State, Yusuf Tsoho, joined the ruling party.

An associate of the candidate confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday.

Bashir and other LP leaders in Kano boycotted the party’s presidential campaign rally held in the state last month.

