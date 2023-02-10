Bwacha wins APC rerun governorship primary in Taraba

Senator Emmanuel Bwacha on Friday won the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary rerun in Taraba State.

Both the Two Federal High Courts in Jalingo and Abuja in October 2022 nullified the governorship primary that produced Bwacha as APC governorship candidate in Taraba and ordered the party to conduct a fresh primary in the state within 14 days.

However, the Court of Appeal, Yola, in a ruling delivered on November 24 last year reinstated the lawmaker as the party’s candidate in the state.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, one of the APC governorship aspirants in Taraba, Sabo Kente, approached the Supreme Court to set aside the judgement.

A five-man panel of the Supreme Court in a ruling delivered on February 1 set aside the appellate court’s decision and ordered a fresh primary election in the state.

However, five APC governorship aspirants in the state had on Thursday vowed to boycott the exercise.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court sacks Bwacha as APC governorship candidate in Taraba

The quintet of Senator Yusuf Yusuf, Dr. Anthony Manzo, Saleh Mamam, Danladi Kifasi, and Sabo had in a media briefing in Jalingo described the rescheduled primary as illegal and vowed to stay away from the exercise.

Yusuf later made a U-turn and took part in the election.

Bwacha polled 778 votes to defeat his fellow lawmaker who polled 5 votes in the exercise.

A total of 796 delegates were accredited for the election.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now