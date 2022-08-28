LASEPA says about 22,500 children died in 2021 from air pollution

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has stated that 22,500 children in the state died in 2021 as a result of air pollution.

It was stated that 75% of the state’s 30,000 deaths in 2021 were attributable to the poor environment.

This was revealed to reporters on the sidelines of the official “EKO Clean Air” project kick-off ceremony on Saturday in Lagos by the General Manager of LASEPA, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe.

The project’s motto is “Breathe Clean Air Now.”

Fasawe said that the data came from a study that examined the effects of air pollution on locals’ health.

The GM said that the administration of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had been very deliberate and proactive in its resolve to deliver clean air and sustainable environment to Lagos residents.

She noted that upon resumption, the governor prioritised health and the environment in the administration’s THEMES agenda “because there is no good health without a good environment.

“Eko for Clean Air is preaching prosperity, good health, increased GDP and increased productivity for the people of Lagos State.

“We are currently in Itedo community and the response has been mind blowing.

“We did Air Quality Study before this intervention and we also did something called the K-A-P: Knowledge, Attitude and Practices and we realised that a lot of persons did not know the effects of air pollution on health.

“So, our coming here to preach clean energy and recycling, the people are excited and they are committed to partnering with the government on the project.

“As you can see, the government is teaching the people the practice of waste to wealth by buying the plastic waste, E-waste and used oils from them, thus petting money to their pocket”.

She said that LASEPA would return to the community in four weeks to measure the air quality and ascertain their compliance with the practice already established.

A 2020 World Bank study ‘The study ‘The Cost of Air Pollution in Lagos’ revealed that illness and premature deaths due to ambient air pollution caused losses of $2.1 billion in 2018, representing 2.1% of Lagos State’s GDP.

In 2018, ambient air pollution led to about 11,200 premature deaths, the highest in West Africa. Children under five were the most affected, accounting for 60 percent of total deaths while adults suffered from heart disease, lung cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

