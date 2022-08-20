LG boss accuses Gov. Lalong of destroying democrary

The embattled Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State, Hon. Joshua Ubandoma Laven, has blamed Governor Simon Lalong for the non-payment of workers’ salaries in the council.

Laven also accused the governor of terminating his tenure illegally, stressing that he had been deliberately blocked from having access to the council secretariat to complete his one-year tenure.

Laven made this disclosure while addressing journalists in Jos, the state capital, on Saturday.

He said the government had failed to pay salaries despite consitent request by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“My victory in court is a victory for democracy in Nigeria, I can assure you that the precedent I have laid down in Plateau saved the present clueless APC administration in the state from imposing all local government chairmen without an election”, Laven said.

“Governor Simon Lalong is poised to destroy the state and the hard-earned democracy that he is enjoying because there was no vacancy in Langtang North when the purported election was conducted”, he added.

The Chairman added that he allowed Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) to conduct the election which was contested only by the All Progressives Congress (APC) because of his respect for the law.

