Politics

Like Akpabio, Onu, Amaechi reportedly resigns from Nigerian govt

Published

50 mins ago

on

Rotimi Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has reportedly resigned from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The trio of Godswill Akpabio (Niger Delta), Ogbonnaya Onu (Science and Technology) and Emeka Nwajiuba (Education) had earlier resigned from the Federal Government to pursue their interest in the 2023 elections.

The ministers are among the All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirants eyeing the party’s presidential ticket at this month’s primary in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari had during Wednesday’s FEC meeting in Abuja directed all political office holders with designs in the 2023 elections to leave their positions latest by May 16.

READ ALSO: 2023: I will support whoever Buhari, APC pick as candidate – Amaechi

Amaechi’s resignation was confirmed by the United Kingdom chapter of APC on its Twitter handle on Wednesday evening.

The chapter wrote:

“Nigeria’s Minister of #Transportation, HM Chibuike R. Amaechi [@ChibuikeAmaechi] has resigned from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to focus on his Presidential Campaign.

“Thank you for your service to Nigeria.”

However, there has been no official confirmation of the former Rivers State governor’s resignation by his media team.

Opinions

