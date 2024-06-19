Lower import, export crash Nigeria’s trade with UK by N105bn in one year

Declining export and import have crashed Nigeria’s total trade with the United Kingdom by N105bn in the first quarter of 2024 despite the higher value realised from the naira devaluation.

This is according to the recent foreign trade statistics report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

According to the report, the total trade comprising import and export between Nigeria and the UK dropped from N602.36 billion in Q1 2023 to N451.45 billion in Q1 2024.

This represents a significant year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline of 25%.

READ ALSO:Tax reform committee charges FG to peg customs import duty rate at N800/$1

On quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, (Q4 2023) to Q1 2024 the figure plummeted to N522.79 billion representing a decline of 14%.

A closer look at the data reveals that both imports and exports have experienced declines. Nigeria’s imports from the UK decreased from N186.99 billion in Q4 2023 to N183.34 billion in Q1 2024, marking a 2% Q-o-Q decline. However, year-on-year, the imports increased by 25%, up from N146.88 billion in Q1 2023.

On exports, there was a more substantial drop, which dragged the total trade numbers down.

The export value fell from N335.8 billion in Q4 2023 to N268.11 billion in Q1 2024, showing a 20% Q-o-Q decrease. On a year-on-year basis, exports plummeted by 41%, down from N455.48 billion in Q1 2023.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now