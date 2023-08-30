Medical consultants, dentists in Abuja begin 3-day warning strike

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) chapter of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), has announced that its members would embark on a three-day warning strike.

The medical personnel in a letter signed by the MDCAN chairman, Emmanuel Musa, and its secretary-general, Uko Ekaette, and sent to the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, noted that they would commence the strike on Wednesday night.

The medical association stated that the strike was inspired by the retirement letters issued to untenured doctors who are on grade level 17.

They noted that the decision to embark on the strike was based on the failed efforts to reach a resolution with the FCTA.

They also called for the withdrawal of the retirement letters sent to their members.

The letters read: “This decision was arrived at after failure of efforts of amicable resolution following engagement with the office of FCTA Establishment and the Permanent Secretary prior to the release of the retirement letter.

“Permit us sir to request for your prompt intervention in the misinterpretation and misapplication of circular on revised Public Services Rules (PSR) (2021 Section: 020909), policy tenure).

“It is directly applicable only to tenured office holders to unjustifiably retire our members who hold untenured position of medical consultants on GL17.

“Contrary to the circular emanating from the office of the Head of Service on the same matter, the circular Ref no: FCTA/HRM/S141145/vol 1 of Aug. 9, 2023 endorsed by the permanent secretary, FCTA has attempted to include medical consultants on GL17 to tenured positions.

“We would like to state categorically herein that medical consultant position on GL 17 has never been regarded as a tenured position.

“In support of this, there was a precedence of an exception of Medical Consultants in clinical service.

“Hope you are not being sabotaged Sir and assuredly if this is allowed to sail, the entire health care system will collapse.

“We hereby call for an immediate withdrawal of the compulsory retirement letters served to our members who have not attained their retirement by year of service or age.

“We look forward to your immediate and urgent intervention to resolve this burning issue.”

