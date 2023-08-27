Stop putting up billboards to congratulate me, Wike urges supporters

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has asked well-wishers to hold off on erecting billboards in his honour.

He stated this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja by Mr. Anthony Ogunleye, Director of Press for the Minister’s Office.

He said, “The attention of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has been drawn to lamp post billboards, full-scale billboards, and other adverts congratulating him on his appointment as minister.

“While the minister deeply appreciates the warm wishes and support of the citizens, he kindly, but strongly requests that such billboards and advertisements be discontinued forthwith.

“The minister acknowledges the overwhelming goodwill from the residents of the FCT and beyond understands the sentiment behind these congratulatory displays and is genuinely touched by the show of support.

“However, in the spirit of public service and commitment to his responsibilities, the minister wishes to focus his full attention on assisting President Bola Tinubu in realising his vision and renewed hope agenda for Nigeria,” Ogunleye said.

Ogunleye said that Wike’s foremost duty lies in contributing to the development and growth of the FCT and the well-being of residents and the nation as a whole.

The minister, he continued, held the hopes and expectations of the citizens of the FCT in high regard and remained committed to carrying out his duties with the highest sincerity and dedication.

He asserted that this may be done by putting all of one’s energy into the task at hand and collaborating with government employees to provide the best possible service to the nation.

“Wike sincerely hopes that the public will understand his perspective and continue to extend their support and cooperation.

“He looks forward to working hand in hand with all stakeholders to build a stronger, more prosperous, and united FCT and Nigeria,” the director said.

