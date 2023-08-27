News
Nigerian govt vows to tackle pipeline vandalism ‘to submission’
Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), stated that the Federal Government is committed to eliminating pipeline vandalism in the oil-rich Niger Delta.
Lokpobiri made this pledge on Saturday, after inspecting an illegal facility in Delta State.
The Minister said, “We are here because of the problem of pipeline vandalisation. I believe it has become an existential problem and we need to fight them; we need to fight these criminals to submission.
“What is happening here is so bad that we may not even know the implication — unless maybe when people start dying in their numbers; that’s when people will know that a few persons were profiting from this crime [and we] are here to wipe all of them out.
Read Also: NNPCL says ‘no intention’ to increase fuel pump price
“So, as a responsible government, we decided that we are going to put a stop to it. We’re going to work with stakeholders to ensure that we stop all this nonsense.”
Earlier in the week, troops of Operation Delta Safe destroyed an illegal refinery site in the general area of Ogbokoko and Atu in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.
The development came after the military’s anti-oil theft operations in the South-South on August 23, 2023.
Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the director of army public relations, said in a statement on Thursday that during the operations, the troops destroyed eight operational ovens used to illegally refine stolen crude oil, 14 storage reservoirs holding an estimated 200,000 litres of stolen crude oil, and 90,000 litres of locally refined automotive petrol oil.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...