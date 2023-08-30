Expect more coups in West, Central Africa — Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, on Wednesday, predicted that there would be additional military coups in French-speaking West and Central African nations in the near future in response to the coup in Gabon.

Earlier, President Ali Bongo’s democratically elected administration, which had been in place since 2009, was overthrown by certain army commanders on Wednesday.

With a two-thirds majority in the vote, Bongo was declared the winner of the presidential election in the West African nation on Saturday.

Fani-Kayode expressed his lack of surprise about the coup in a post on his X page.

He wrote, “BREAKING NEWS: Sadly another coup has taken place in Africa.

Read Also: Coup in Gabon, as military officers announce taking over power

“This time it is in the nation of Gabon where President Ali Bongo (pictured below), who together with his late father Alhaji Bongo, had been in power for the last 53 years has been toppled and removed from office.

“It appears that the warning I gave in my last essay, titled, ‘Does Killing Nigerien Babies Bring Glory To Our Name?’, was prophetic.

“I am not surprised that this has happened and frankly we should expect more coups in the Francophone countries of West and Central Africa for the reasons I stated in that essay.

“I wonder whether ECOWAS or the African Union will threaten to invade Gabon as well?”

