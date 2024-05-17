News
Binance expresses disappointment over Gambaryan bail denial
Leading cryptocurrency platform, Binance Holding Limited has expressed its disappointment over the refusal of the Federal High Court, Abuja to grant detained executive Tigran Gambaryan bail.
The crypto company lamented the continued detention of Gambaryan whom the company saids has no decision-making power in the company.
According to a statement by a spokesperson for Binance obtained by Ripples Nigeria, Gambaryan has been dedicated to public service and fighting crime for most of his life.
The company held that the charges against him are completely meritless while calling for his release while discussions continue between Binance and Nigerian government officials.
Ripples Nigeria reports that Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court Abuja on Friday refused to grant bail to Gambaryan.
The judge cited the likelihood to jump bail as reason for the bail denial.
Court denies bail for Binance Executive in money laundering case
Rather, the court ordered that the trial be given an accelerated hearing.
Reacting, a Binance spokesperson stated “We are deeply disappointed that Tigran Gambaryan, who has no decision-making power in the company, continues to be detained.
“Tigran has been dedicated to public service and fighting crime for most of his life. These charges against him are completely meritless.
“He should be freed while discussions continue between Binance and Nigerian government officials” the Binance spokesperson stated.
By Babajide Okeowo
