Midori secures $200k Pre-Seed at COP28. 1 other story and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Midori secures $200k Pre-Seed at COP28

A climate-tech company, Midori, has announced securing $200,000 in pre-seed funding from Kirill Veselov, an angel investor and former investment director of Mint Capital, during COP28 in the UAE.

The announcement comes amid Dubai’s hosting of the COP28 climate conference, where Midori Network was featured as one of the startups presented by in5.

According to the startup, the funds secured will be directed towards launching the first prototype of a container-based mobile recycling module designed for deployment in rural areas.

Senior Vice President of Dubai Media City, Majed Al Suwaidi, while reacting to the development, noted the importance of encouraging entrepreneurship in waste management.

He said: “Innovative thinking can significantly contribute to strengthening local circular economy supply chains.”

With the new funding , the company seeks to develop 1,000 mobile recycling modules within seven years, as it looks to convert over 1 million tonnes of plastic waste annually.

Trivia: A spreadsheet file is opened by which Microsoft Office application?

A. Outlook

B. Excel

C. PowerPoint

D. Visio

See Answer below

2. Ebury expands into Africa with new acquisition

The UK-based fintech, Ebury, has completed the acquisition of Prime Financial Markets, a financial services firm based in Johannesburg, South Africa to expand footing into the continent.

The acquired company, Prime Financial Markets, specializes in intermediary services such as treasury evaluation and hedge execution.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the London-headquartered company is renowned for its expertise in international payments, collections, foreign exchange, cash management, trade finance, and foreign exchange risk management.

Meanwhile, the acquisition is expected to enables Ebury to set up a local office in South Africa.

Ebury’s co-founder and co-CEO, Juan Lobato, describes Prime Financial Markets as “a natural fit with our global capabilities.”

Trivia Answer: Excel

Microsoft Excel is a spreadsheet application and one of the core apps in the Microsoft 365 productivity software suite (formerly called Microsoft Office). It helps its users analyze data from multiple sources, run complex calculations, and visualize data using charts and graphs.

First introduced in 1985, Excel is now the most widely-used spreadsheet app and is available as a desktop app for Windows and macOS, a mobile app for iOS and Android, and a web app.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now