Ivorian Susu secures $4.8m for expansion. 2 other stories and a trivia

1. Ivorian Susu secures $4.8M for expansion

Ivorian healthtech startup, Susu, has announced securing a funding round of 4.8 million dollars.

The round, according to the startup, saw the participation of investors including INCO Ventures, Al Mada Ventures, Janngo Capital, Open CNP, Health54 (CFAO Healthcare), Launch Africa Ventures, Five35 Ventures, Plug and Play Ventures, and various other business angels.

The Susu management noted that the newly secured fund is earmarked for expansion as a healthcare service provider across Africa.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the startup has a primary focus in Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Cameroon.

Established in 2019, Susu seeks to lead the healthtech market within Francophone Africa.

On intent of the capital, the team noted that the capital will be channeled into developing a suite of health offerings, to include both local and international health insurance coverage.

1. South African TUNL closes $1M investment

TUNL, a South African parcel shipping platform, has closed $1 million in pre-seed funding from investors, including Founders Factory Africa, Digital Africa Ventures, E4E Africa, and Jozi Angels.

This was contained in a press statement issued by startup CEO Matthew Davey, and seen by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

The substantial investment is expected to fortify TUNL’s expansion initiatives within its core market, South Africa.

Speaking on the raiser, the CEO noted that the fund is also expected to pave way for its entry into other African and emerging markets.

Established in 2022 by CEO Matthew Davey and COO Craig Lowman, the platform addresses challenges confronted by e-commerce merchants grappling with escalating international shipping costs.

3. Nigeria Data Protection Commission unveils 5-year strategic roadmap

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has sought to enhance the data protection sector by introducing the Nigeria Data Protection Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (NDP-SRAP 2023-2027) in a launch event held in Abuja.

The initiative, according to the commission, aligns with the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy’s agenda and blueprints.

The launch, which coincided with a capacity-building workshop on Data Privacy and Protection for Data Protection Officers, is anticipated to generate over N125 billion in revenue and create approximately 500,000 jobs.

Dr. Vincent Olatunji, NDPC’s National Commissioner, stated that the NDP-SRAP is looking to fulfil the commission’s mandate to establish a robust data protection sector.

The commissioner highlighted that the sector holds the potential to create more than half a million jobs and outlined the interconnected initiatives and activities aimed at job and wealth creation.

“The NDP-SRAP comprises interlinked initiatives and activities like job and wealth creation, human capital development, revenue generation, foundational initiatives for the digital economy, and enhancing Nigeria’s global reputation,” said Olatunji.

